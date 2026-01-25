Oklahoma City Blues Sweep Season Series against the San Diego Clippers

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (5-10) lost to the Oklahoma City Blues (3-12), 113-92.

The Oklahoma City Blues jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but the San Diego Clippers battled back to close the period ahead 31-27. Jahmyl Telfort paced the Clippers with eight points, while Jaelen House added seven points and three assists. The Clippers carried their momentum into the second quarter, building on their advantage to take a 56-53 lead into halftime. Jaelen House continued his efficient play with 11 points at the break, while Derek Ogbeide provided a spark with 10 points on perfect shooting from the field. In the third quarter, the Blues seized control, outscoring the Clippers to grab an 82-76 advantage heading into the final period. Jahmyl Telfort led San Diego with 15 points, and Jaelen House contributed 13 points and five assists, but it wasn't enough to stem the Blues' surge. The Blues dominated the fourth quarter to pull away for a convincing 113-92 victory.

The San Diego Clippers were led by Kobe Brown with 19 points and nine rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort had 17 points, while John Poulakidas scored 12 points. Derek Ogbeide scored 12 points and Jaelen House shot 50% from the field, scoring 13 points.

For the Oklahoma City Blues, Zhaire Smith scored 36 points, Bryce Thompson followed up with 21 points.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will continue their homestand against the College Park Skyhawks on January 30th at 7:30 p.m. on NBAGLeague.com.







