Charge Sweep Road Trip

Published on January 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge guard Darius Brown looks to pass vs. the Birmingham Squadron

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Cleveland Charge (8-4) defeated the Birmingham Squadron (4-13), 120-105, at the Legacy Arena on Saturday night to win their fourth consecutive game, with all four wins coming on a nine-day road trip.

A trip of 20+ point scorers led the Charge in victory: Tristan Enaruna scored 23 with five rebounds and two steals. Killian Hayes netted 20 points with eight assists and three steals. Darius Brown scored 20 points with 13 assists and a pair of steals. Norchad Omier posted his 11th double-double of the regular season with 16 points and 15 boards. Riley Minix & Sean McNeil each added 12 points for Cleveland in the win.

