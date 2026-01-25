Stars Fall to the Kings in Second Straight Overtime Loss

Published on January 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars fell to the Stockton Kings 138-134 in overtime on Saturday night, marking the first win by Stockton in the season series. Despite the loss, Salt Lake City still holds a 5-1 advantage against the Kings. The defeat dropped the Stars to 5-9 on the season and marked their second consecutive overtime loss.

Salt Lake City opened the game with efficient offense, jumping out to an early lead and closing the first quarter ahead 41-32. The Stars maintained the advantage through much of the second quarter, but Stockton erased the deficit and tied the game at 59-59 with 3:44 remaining before taking a 69-66 lead into halftime.

The Stars chipped away throughout the third quarter and tied the game again early in the fourth. The teams traded baskets down the stretch, sending the game to overtime for the second straight night. Stockton connected on the game-winning shot in the extra period to secure the four-point victory.

Second-year guard Max Abmas led the Stars with a team-high 26 points (8-14 FGM, 4-4 FTM), all coming off the bench. Jazz two-way big man Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his 15th double-double of the season with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds (6 OR, 7 DR).

Four Stars scored 20 or more points. From the bench, Abmas (26) and Sean East II (24) led the way, while Matthew Cleveland (21) and Dereon Seabron (20) provided scoring from the starting lineup.

Stockton was led by Jon Elmore, who scored 25 points off the bench, followed by two-way Daeqwon Plowden, who added 24.

The Stars return home to face the Santa Cruz Warriors for the first time in the regular season. The game will be played at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. MT and will stream on Jazz+.

