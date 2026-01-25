Squadron Drop Second Straight to Charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, dropped their second consecutive contest to the Cleveland Charge, 120-105, on Saturday night.

In a tight opening 12 minutes, neither team led by more than five, and both shot 17% from three-point range. However, Birmingham (4-13) dominated in the paint with 18 points while shooting 55% from the field. Cleveland (8-4) struggled to get going offensively, converting just 9-of-27 from the floor, and trailed 29-25.

The second quarter proved similar to the first, with the Squadron taking the largest lead of the period, 46-41, with 5:08 remaining in the half. The Charge retook the lead in the final minute, but a late Christian Shumate bucket in his return to action gave Birmingham a 56-55 advantage at the break.

In a back-and-forth third, the Squadron found themselves ahead by one midway through the quarter. The Charge then went on an 11-0 run to take their largest lead of the night, 82-72, with 4:08 remaining. Cleveland led by as many as 14 with 1.6 seconds left in the period, but Birmingham's D.J. Carton beat the buzzer from just inside half court to make the score 94-83 heading into the fourth.

The Charge stretched their lead to 17 to begin the fourth quarter and stayed in control for the remainer of the contest. The Squadron cut the deficit to single digits with 5:32 to go, but Cleveland did not slow down offensively and secured a 120-105 victory.

Trey Alexander led the Squadron in scoring for the second straight game. He recorded 25 points, six assists, and three rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting.

The Squadron will face the Sioux Falls Skyforce for the final contest of Birmingham's 10-game homestand on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. The Mardi Gras game will be available on ESPN+ and My68.







