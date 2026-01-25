Osceola Magic Cruise to Road Win over Westchester Knicks

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - The Osceola Magic (9-3) ended its road trip with a decisive 124-103 win over the Westchester Knicks (5-10) on Saturday night at Westchester County Center. By getting the start in tonight's game, forward Alex Morales appeared in his 106th regular-season Magic game, the most in franchise history.

Magic guard Lester Quiñones scored a game-high 30 points and recorded his second double-double of the season after pulling in 11 rebounds. Javonte Smart scored 27 points off the bench on 12-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from behind the arc. After setting a new career-high against Greensboro, Will Baker beat his previous best with 24 points on an efficient 10-of-11 shooting.

New York Knicks assignment player Pacôme Dadiet scored 20 points to lead Westchester. Newcomer Dillon Jones recorded 16 points off the Knicks' bench.

The opening quarter saw eight lead changes between the Knicks and Magic. Dadiet had the magic touch early for Westchester, scoring 13 points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from three. However, it was the Magic coming out of the first quarter with a narrow 31-29 lead after shooting 57.9 percent overall.

Osceola's hot shooting continued into the second quarter as the Magic extended their lead. As a team, the Magic shot 60.9 percent from the field, led by Quiñones's 13 points and Smart's 11.

After the Magic went up by double digits with 3:11 left in the second quarter, the lead never dipped below 10 points for the rest of the game. Will Baker was a perfect 6-of-6 in the second half with 16 points, and the Magic coasted to a victory.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 31 36 26 31 124

Knicks 29 25 22 27 103

Game Notes:

Alex Morales appeared in his 106th career regular-season game, the most in Magic franchise history.

Morales also passed the 1,000 career points mark after scoring 12 points against the Knicks.

With a team-leading 30 points, Lester Quiñones recorded his second game of the regular season with 30 or more points.

Quiñones surpassed 500 career rebounds after pulling down 11 boards on Saturday night.

For the second game in a row, Will Baker set a new career high after tallying 24 points.

Javonte Smart scored a regular season-high 27 points off the bench.

The Magic shot 55.4% from the field, their best shooting game of the regular season.

