Osceola Magic Complete Late Comeback to Take Down Squadron

Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Osceola Magic (6-2) trailed the Birmingham Squadron (4-5) by seven points with just under three minutes to go, but stormed back to capture a 111-106 win on Thursday night.

Led by Javonte Smart's team-high 24 points, the Osceola bench helped boost the team offensively. Phillip Wheeler scored 13 points, and Johnell Davis dropped in 11 as the Magic bench outscored Birmingham's 52-26.

D.J. Carton led the hometown Squadron with 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Josh Oduro scored 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Neither team was able to gain control early in a hotly contested first quarter, where Birmingham took a narrow 29-28 lead after the first 12 minutes of play. Magic guard Reece Beekman scored 11 points in the opening quarter to keep Osceola within striking distance.

Birmingham was able to take advantage of the Magic's lack of size in the second quarter and pulled away to a 61-52 halftime lead. The Squadron shot 48.1 percent from the field, but 14 total rebounds and five offensive boards led to seven second-chance points.

The Magic got things going offensively in the third, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from behind the arc. Davis and Wheeler combined for 15 of the Magic's 33 points in the quarter, and the team cut the deficit to just one point heading into the final period.

Despite seven turnovers in the quarter, the Squadron were able to maintain its lead through the fourth quarter and led 102-95 with 3:06 left in the game. Magic Head Coach Dylan Murphy successfully challenged a blocking foul call that would have potentially extended the deficit to eight points. Instead, the call was changed to a Birmingham offensive foul, and a Beekman three made directly after the play swung momentum in Osceola's favor. A Morales layup gave the Magic the lead for good, and Quiñones iced the game, going 7-of-7 from the free-throw line down the stretch.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 28 24 33 26 111

Squadron 29 32 25 20 106

Game Notes:

The Magic started a lineup of Beekman-Quiñones-Minaya-Morales-Baker for the sixth time this season, the most used lineup of the season.

Javonte Smart knocked down seven shots in the first half, tied for most in a single half this season. He also tied the most made field goals in a single game with 11.

With 24 points, Smart scored 20+ points for the second-straight game.

Alex Morales recorded a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double, his fourth of the season.

Lester Quiñones's seven-made free throws were the most made in a single game this season.

Quiñones also went 7-of-7 from the charity strip in the fourth quarter, the best shooting percentage from the line in any single quarter.

In the NBA:

In Wednesday's Orlando Magic win against the Brooklyn Nets, rookie Noah Penda tied his career high with 13 points while shooting 3-of-5 from behind the arc. The French forward pulled down 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Community Spotlight:

