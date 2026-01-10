Legends Outlast Charge in Overtime Thriller

Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (3-6) pulled off a gutsy comeback in front of a sellout crowd, battling back from a double-digit deficit to defeat the Cleveland Charge (4-3) 123-120 in overtime at Comerica Center.

Down 16 in the third, the Legends stormed back outscoring the Charge 35-28 in the fourth and 7-4 in the extra period.

Dalano Banton led the Legends with 36 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds, scoring 21 in the second half and overtime. He knocked down three clutch free throws late in regulation to force overtime, then sealed the win by converting the final free throw to reach the target score.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was dominant on the glass, grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds to go with 29 points on 12-of-22 shooting. Notching his sixth double-double of the season. Jordan Hall filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and a block in 35 minutes of action.

Mark Armstrong added 13 points off the bench and Trey Townsend remained perfect from the field (4-4) with 11 points and 5 boards.

Cleveland was led by Tristan Enaruna's 25 points and 10 boards, while Norchad Omier added 23 points and 11 rebounds. Darius Brown tallied a game-high 22 assists.

The Legends improve to 3-6 on the season and will look to carry the momentum into Sunday's rematch against the Charge. Tipoff is set for 3:30pm CT at Comerica Center. The game will be broadcast on UEN, MavsTV, and KFAA.







