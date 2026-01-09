Raptors 905 Light up the Boom, Sweep Season Series

Raptors 905 (7-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, swept the season series against the Noblesville Boom (3-5), 117-98, Thursday evening.

David Roddy flirted with a triple-double, putting up a season-high 26 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in the victory. Caleb Martin led the Boom with a team-high 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in the loss.

Tyreke Key added 26 points of his own to the stat sheet, as well as four rebounds, and a season-high five assists for the 905. Kyle Guy provided complementary scoring for Noblesville, adding 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a steal in the matchup.

Raptors 905 head on a seven-game road trip, beginning in Birmingham, Alabama, where they face the Squadron. The Boom continue their road trip in the Windy City, facing the Bulls. Both games are scheduled for Sunday, tip-off slated for 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm, respectively.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 25 31 36 22 117 RODDY/KEY 26 SARR/RODDY/REESE 8 RODDY/ HOGGARD 8

BOOM 19 23 21 30 97 MARTIN 22 PETER 10 SLAWSON 5







