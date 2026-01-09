Vote Cruise

Fans can cast their ballots now through Friday, Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET, voting for their favorite Motor City Cruise players to earn a spot in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game during NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles.

The event will feature a four-team, tournament-style format, highlighting some of the NBA G League's most electrifying players from across the league. The top 10 vote-getters will earn automatic invitations to the Next Up Game, while the remaining 18 roster spots will be selected by the NBA G League.

Cruise fans are encouraged to make their voices heard and support their favorite players as they compete for a chance to represent Motor City on one of basketball's biggest stages.







