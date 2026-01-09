Series Preview: vs Rip City Remix

Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: w, 124-113 on 3/24/25 in Portland, OR

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 3-1

Streak: W

Sioux Falls returns home this weekend to host the Rip City Remix in a two-game series that features two of the NBA G League's top four teams in pace.

The Skyforce enter the matchup after splitting a road back-to-back at Iowa, securing a 120-114 victory on Jan. 3 before falling in the finale. Sioux Falls showed its ability to play efficiently at speed in the opener, shooting 46-93 from the field while generating 32 assists and outscoring the Wolves 62-48 in the paint across the two games. Jahmir Young averaged 32.0 points and 11.0 assists in the series, while Keshad Johnson made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup, posting 27 points on 11-16 FGA in the Jan. 3 win.

Rip City arrives in Sioux Falls with a 3-4 record but has dropped three of its last four games. The Remix most recently split a back-to-back with the Salt Lake City Stars, including a 143-120 loss on Jan. 3 in which Salt Lake City shot 56.5 percent from the field and scored 38 points in transition. Rip City continues to push tempo offensively, ranking among league leaders in pace while averaging over 118 points per game in its victories.

Sean Pedulla leads the Remix offensively, averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, while Blake Hinson adds 22.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest. The duo accounts for over 36 percent of Rip City's total scoring and combines to attempt more than 17 three-pointers per game.

The series marks the first meeting of the season between the two teams, with both sides looking to establish rhythm early in the regular-season slate. Sioux Falls continues to balance a high-tempo offense with interior efficiency, while Rip City relies on perimeter scoring and transition opportunities to dictate pace.

Tip-off for Friday's matchup is slated for 7:00 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon, with the teams set to conclude the series on Sunday.

OFFENSIVE EFFICIENCY

- Sioux Falls comes into the game ranked fourth in pace of play (106.0), which has led to the most fast break points in the league per game (22.1).

- The Skyforce also ranks second in points in the paint per game (61.2) and third in second chance points (18.5). The team is also taking advantage of opponents turnovers, scoring 23.6 points (sixth in the NBAGL).

YOUNG'S PRODUCTION TRANSLATING TO WINS

- Jahmir Young has secured 24+ points in three straight games, with back-to-back 30-point performances. He's got 20+ points in 10-of-14 games with the Skyforce this season.

- When Young secures eight-plus assists in a game, the Skyforce is 7-1, as he's done so in five-of-seven regular season games.







