Keels' Record Night Lifts Skyforce Past Remix

Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - Trevor Keels delivered a historic performance as the Sioux Falls Skyforce closed the game on a 38-28 fourth quarter run to defeat the Rip City Remix, 136-128, on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Keels finished with a career-high 46 points, shooting 16-18 from the field and a perfect 12-12 from three-point range. The performance set an NBA G League single-game record for most three-pointers made without a miss and tied the Skyforce franchise record for made three-pointers in a game, matching Andre Dawkins' mark set on December 14, 2014.

Sioux Falls (5-3) trailed 78-73 at halftime after Rip City (3-5) shot 51.8 percent from the field and scored 45 points in the opening quarter. The Skyforce stayed within reach behind Keels' 23 first-half points before tightening defensively after the break.

The Skyforce began to shift momentum late in the third quarter and opened the fourth on a 17-4 run. Keels scored 15 points in the final period, including three consecutive three-pointers that gave Sioux Falls the lead for good with 10:38 remaining.

Jahmir Young added 27 points and 12 assists, recording his fifth double-double of the season, while Josh Christopher chipped in 21 points. Dain Dainja contributed 16 points off the bench, going 5-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Sioux Falls shot 55.1 percent from the field and 55.3 percent from three-point range, finishing with 21 made three-pointers as a team. The Skyforce also held advantages in fast-break points (30-22) and fourth-quarter scoring (38-28).

Blake Hinson led Rip City with 40 points, while Dillon Jones added 24 points and Sean Pedulla finished with 18 points and 15 assists.

Both teams meet again on Sunday at 3:00 PM CST from Heritage Court to complete the season series.







