Heat Converts Gardner, Signs Keels to Two-Way Contract

Published on February 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Miami HEAT announced that the team has signed two-way player Myron Gardner to a Standard NBA Contract. The HEAT has also inked Trevor Keels to a Two-Way Contract. Additionally, the Sioux Falls Skyforce has acquired Riley Grigsby to fill the roster spot opened by Keels' NBA Call-Up.

Gardner, who signed a Two-Way Contract with Miami on July 25, appeared in 26 games (four starts) with the HEAT this season. In his four starts, he averaged 11.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.75 steals while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range. He recorded a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double in his first career start on January 31 vs. Chicago and scored a career-high 14 points on February 3 vs. Atlanta. Gardner also appeared in 10 games with the Skyforce this season, averaging 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.50 steals in 28.0 minutes per game. He shot 44.5 percent from the field, 44.9 percent from three-point range and 86.7 percent from the free throw line during his time in Sioux Falls.

Keels appeared in 35 games for the Skyforce this season, averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. He was named NBA G League Player of the Week for January 5-11 after averaging 29.0 points on 72.4 percent shooting and 86.7 percent from three-point range during the span. The week was highlighted by a career-high 46-point performance on January 9 against the Rip City Remix, when Keels shot 16-18 from the field and 12-12 from three-point range, setting an NBA G League record for most three-pointers made without a miss in a game.

In February, Keels elevated his play further, averaging 26.2 points, 6.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds over five games while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from three-point range and 91.7 percent from the free throw line, posting a combined plus-62 plus-minus during that stretch.

Grigsby, a 6-6, 220-pound forward, went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft following a five-year collegiate career at Seattle. In 133 NCAA Division I games, he averaged 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from three-point range. He earned All-WAC Second Team honors in 2021 and 2023 and was named WAC Player of the Week three times. His most productive collegiate season came as a junior in 2020-21, when he averaged 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1 percent from three-point range.

Following his collegiate career, Grigsby competed overseas during the 2024-25 season with Contern in Luxembourg, where he averaged 22.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 39.1 minutes per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 55.2 percent from three-point range. He began the 2025-26 season with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, appearing in 12 games and averaging 5.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per contest.

Grigsby will wear number 12 for the Skyforce and is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST at Heritage Court.







