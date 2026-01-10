Iowa Wolves Open Road Trip with 118-125 Loss to San Diego Clippers

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves opened their four-game road trip with a 118-125 loss to the San Diego Clippers on Friday night in Oceanside, California.

Jules Bernard led the Wolves (4-4) with 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Minnesota two-way Rocco Zikarsky tallied a season-high 23 points. He earned a double-double on the night, adding 10 rebounds.

Nate Santos contributed a season-high 20 points from the bench and added five rebounds. Alize Johnson added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Jalen Crutcher tallied 10 points.

The game was close throughout, with 15 lead changes and 12 times tied. The Wolves out-rebounded the Clippers 43-37, but the Clippers out-scored the Wolves 62-56 in the paint.

Both Zach Freemantle and Jahmyl Telfort led the Clippers (4-4) with 21 points each, adding six and seven rebounds, respectively. Jaelen House added 19 points and nine assists, while Patrick Baldwin, Jr. contributed 17 points and six assists.

The Wolves and Clippers face each other again tomorrow with a 9:00 p.m. tip-off. The Wolves then continue their four-game road trip against the Valley Suns on Tuesday and Thursday.

Iowa returns to Des Moines on Sunday, January 18, for Alpha's Birthday with a 3:00 p.m. tip-off and on Monday, January 19, for MLK Day, with a 1:00 p.m. tip-off.







