Wisconsin Herd Acquire Jamal Bieniemy
Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired Jamal Bieniemy from the available player pool.
Bieniemy, a 6-5, 185-pound guard, most recently played with the Austin Spurs and Valley Suns this season, averaging 3.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. The Texas-El Paso product appeared in 20 games for the Wisconsin Herd last season while averaging 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 23.1 minutes per game. Following his college career, Bieniemy played internationally in Uruguay before being drafted by the Herd in the 2024 NBA G League Draft with the 38th overall pick.
