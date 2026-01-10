Spurs Hold off Lakers for 111-99 Win

Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (2-4) defeated the South Bay Lakers (4-2), 111-99, on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. David Jones Garcia led the Spurs with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Harrison Ingram followed with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists. Stanley Umude finished with 19 points and Carter Bryant contributed 15. Austin carried a 63-44 lead into halftime behind 12 first-half points from David Jones Garcia, while Kobe Bufkin paced South Bay with 14. South Bay outscored Austin 55-48 in the second half behind Bufkin, but the Spurs maintained control to secure the win. Bufkin led all scorers with 37 points for the Lakers, while Anton Watson finished with 13. Augustas Marciulionis added 12.

NEXT UP: The Spurs host the Lakers again on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.

AustinSpurs.com







NBA G League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.