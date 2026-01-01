Austin Falls to Santa Cruz, 111-102

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (1-2) fell to the Santa Cruz Warriors (2-2), 111-102, on Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Stanley Umude led Austin with 26 points, while David Jones Garcia posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Elfrid Payton recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, and Jayden Nunn added 15 points and 9 rebounds.

Santa Cruz took control in the opening half, carrying a 59-50 lead into the break. Chance McMillian led the Warriors with 14 points, while Umude led all scorers with 17. Both teams scored 28 points in the third quarter, as Santa Cruz maintained its nine-point lead, 87-78, heading into the fourth. The Spurs pulled within five in the final minute behind Jones Garcia's 10 fourth-quarter points, but free throws from Malevy Leons and Charles Bassey sealed the Warriors Win.

Leons led Santa Cruz with 20 points and 8 rebounds, while McMillian finished with 18 points. Bassey recorded 17 points and 17 rebounds while Taevion Kinsey also chipped in 17.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs host the Warriors again on Friday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available to watch on Roku.







