Sioux Falls Rings in New Year with 121-114 Victory over Rio Grande Valley

Published on December 31, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce earned their third win in the last four games with a 121-114 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on New Year's Eve at the Sanford Pentagon.

Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls (3-2) with a game-high 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting, adding nine rebounds and eight assists. The performance marked his third game this season with at least 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Miami HEAT two-way Jahmir Young chipped in 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting and 10 assists, recording his second double-double in the last four games.

Sioux Falls and Rio Grande Valley (2-1) traded blows in the opening quarter, combining 10 lead changes or ties before heading into the second period deadlocked at 31-31. The Skyforce then erupted for 35 points on 70 percent shooting (14-of-20 FGA) in the second quarter, outscoring the Vipers 11-2 in fast break points to take a 66-57 lead into halftime.

Rio Grande Valley chipped away in the third quarter, knocking down 4-of-9 attempts from three-point range to trail 97-90 heading into the final 12 minutes. The Vipers cut the deficit to 102-100 following a 12-7 run at the 8:37 mark, but Sioux Falls was able to respond down the stretch to secure the win.

Dain Dainja and Bez Mbeng combined for 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting, along with 12 rebounds and seven assists off the bench. Gabe Madsen added 13 points and seven rebounds to round out the top performers for the Skyforce. Daishen Nix led Rio Grande Valley with 26 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, while Houston two-way players Tyler Smith (22 points) and Isaiah Crawford (19 points) combined for 41 points.

Sioux Falls hits the road this weekend for a back-to-back against the Iowa Wolves, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 PM CST on Saturday at Casey's Center. Rio Grande Valley travels to face the Stockton Kings on Monday at 9:00 PM CST.







