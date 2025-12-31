College Park Skyhawks and Goodwill of North Georgia Give Residents a Behind the Scenes Look into Skyhawks Home Games on Job Shadowing Night

Published on December 31, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, teamed up with Goodwill of North Georgia during the Skyhawks home game against the Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday night to host Job Shadowing Night for local residents.

The participants, selected by Goodwill of North Georgia, were given a unique opportunity as they were paired with Skyhawks business staff members across key departments to observe game day operations, ask questions, and explore potential career paths in sports, entertainment, and community impact.

To start the night, participants first sat down for a panel featuring business staff members from retail, marketing, information technology and community impact, before being paired up with their shadowing department of choice for a pregame showcase.

Groups then split up into different areas, including marketing, social media, IT and in-game statistics, community, and retail to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into executing a game night in College Park.

"Partnering with Goodwill of North Georgia has allowed us the chance to foster relationships and grow the professional paths of people in our own community," said Sadé Means, Manager of Community Impact for the College Park Skyhawks. "Job Shadowing Night was the perfect reflection of that, and made for a unique and immersive opportunity for participants to shadow and connect with many of our key staff members who make Skyhawks gamedays run at a high level."

To cap off the night, participants were recognized with an in-game spotlight during halftime.

"Our partnership with the College Park Skyhawks plays an important role in Goodwill of North Georgia's New Year, New Job initiative by helping us connect career participants to opportunities in innovative and engaging ways," said Trenise Lyons, director of communications and community engagement for Goodwill of North Georgia. "Through experiences like job shadowing, community events, and on-site career resources, this collaboration allows us to expand access to employment, showcase nontraditional career pathways, and reinforce our mission to put people to work by helping people start the new year with meaningful job opportunities."

Goodwill of North Georgia serves a 45-county territory with more than 100 stores and donation centers, along with 14 career centers and a mobile career center dedicated to providing no-cost job training and placement services. Through its career centers and training programs, Goodwill supports veterans, people with disabilities, youth, single parents, the underemployed, individuals with criminal backgrounds, and anyone else seeking meaningful work.

In a partnership stretching over the last year and a half, the Skyhawks and Goodwill of North Georgia have teamed up to host Pop Up Shops and donation drives at Skyhawks home games, "Curriculum Night" at West Clayton Elementary School, where parents of students were able to stop at a Mobile Career Center bus throughout the night and were provided access to career resources and job opportunities, and yesterday's Job Shadowing Night.

To learn more about the Skyhawks' and Goodwill of North Georgia's community initiatives, follow @CPSkyhawks on X, Facebook, and Instagram, visit cpskyhawks.com, and visit www.goodwillng.org.







NBA G League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.