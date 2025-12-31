Game Preview: vs Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Published on December 31, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: L, 114-96 on 1/31/25 in Edinburg, TX

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 12-27

Streak: L1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce returns home Wednesday night to host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, who enter play at 2-0 and sitting alone in second place in the Western Conference following a strong start to the regular season.

The matchup comes on the heels of Sioux Falls splitting a two-game road series against the San Diego Clippers last weekend. The Skyforce closed the trip with a 101-98 victory Sunday night in Oceanside, earning the franchise's 1,000th win and improving to 2-2 on the season, while also winning two of their last three games.

Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls in the series finale, finishing with 29 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and four steals, while Trevor Keels added 22 points and knocked down the game-sealing three in the final minute. Miami HEAT two-way guard Jahmir Young contributed 17 points and eight assists as the Skyforce erased a late Clippers push to secure the win.

Rio Grande Valley arrives in Sioux Falls after an impressive showing at the NBA G League Winter Showcase and has won six of its last eight games, including four of its last five. The Vipers went 7-7 overall during the Tip-Off Tournament and have carried that momentum into the regular season.

The Vipers are led offensively by Teddy Allen, who is pacing the NBA G League at 30.0 points per game in the regular season. Allen, who played his high school basketball in Omaha, has provided a consistent scoring punch on the wing. Rio Grande Valley also features veteran guard Daishen Nix, a former Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves two-way player, who is averaging 20.0 points per game while serving as a primary facilitator.

Following Wednesday's matchup, Sioux Falls will hit the road for a back-to-back set this weekend, traveling to face the Iowa Wolves on Saturday night before returning to Des Moines for a Sunday afternoon rematch. Rio Grande Valley continues its road trip by hosting the Valley Suns on Sunday.

1K CLUB

- The Sioux Falls Skyforce, who are the longest running minor league basketball team in North America, earned their 1,000th victory in 37 seasons of operation.

- Sioux Falls started play in 1989 and has played in the Contenential Basketball Associaiton, Internaitonal Basketball League and the NBA G League.

CHRISTOPHER'S CHECKING THE BOXES

- Josh Christopher is one of just four qualified NBA G League players averaging at least 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, ranking second among that group in games played.

- He is the only player in that group shooting better than 51 percent from the field (53.5 FG% on 15.4 FGA) while also converting over 40 percent from three-point range (42.5 3P% on 6.5 3PA).

- Christopher leads the group in double-doubles (three) and is the only player with a triple-double this season.

- Sioux Falls is 4-1 this season when Christopher scores 25 or more points.

PAINT PROWESS

- The Sioux Falls Skyforce ranks third in the NBA G League in points in the paint per game, with 61.4.

- The Skyforce's 22.8 field goal makes around the rim is good for fourth in the league, as well. The team has outscored their opponent in the paint in 13 of 18 games and boasts an 8-3 record when doing such.







