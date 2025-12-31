Iowa Wolves Lose to Delaware Blue Coats 118-119 in Final Seconds of Final Game of 2025

Published on December 31, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves lost to the Delaware Blue Coats 118-119 in the final game of the 2025 calendar year. The Blue Coats (3-2) took the lead with just over five seconds remaining in Wilmington, Delaware.

Tristen Newton led the Wolves (3-2) with 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Jules Bernard added 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Rocco Zikarsky recorded 20 points and eight assists.

Alize Johnson tallied his second double-double in as many games with 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Newest member of the Iowa squad, Jalen Crutcher, added 10 points from the bench.

Both teams had large leads at one point in the contest -- the Wolves at 18 points and the Blue Coats at 19 points -- but there were only eight lead changes. It was a close contest in the key: the Wolves out-rebounded the Blue Coats 52-50, but the Blue Coats out-scored the Wolves in the paint 62-58.

MarJon Beauchamp led Delaware with a game-high 34 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, while Johni Broome added 32 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. DeAndre Williams contributed 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Iowa Wolves return to Des Moines to ring in the New Year at Casey's Center to host the Sioux Falls Skyforce in a back-to-back set. It's a 6:30 p.m. tip-off for Timberwolves Day on Saturday, January 3, and a 3:00 p.m. tip-off for Faith & Family Day on Sunday, January 4.







NBA G League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.