Boom Stuns Celtics in Front of Sellout Crowd

Published on December 31, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Maine - The Noblesville Boom (3-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, erased a 19-point second-half deficit to upset the Maine Celtics (1-4), 123-122, on Wednesday afternoon at the Portland Expo Building.

Kyle Guy erupted for a monster double-double, leading the Boom with 39 points and 14 rebounds on 12-of-25 shooting from the field, including 6-of-11 from beyond the arc. M.J. Iraldi followed with 24 points and five rebounds off the bench, recording his second consecutive 20-point game. Samson Johnson added a career-high 19 points with six rebounds, while Au'Diese Toney scored the game-winning basket to cap off an 18-point, seven-rebound performance.

The Celtics were paced by Ron Harper Jr., who posted a team-high 36 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including 10 made three-pointers. Amari Williams finished with 12 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, marking the first triple-double by an opposing player since Jan. 10, 2024 (Pete Nance). Stefan Todorovic provided 22 points off the bench, while Max Shulga notched a double-double with 21 points and 14 assists.

After starting 1-of-10 from the field, the Boom found themselves in an early 12-point hole at the first mandatory timeout in the opening period. The Celtics extended their lead to 17 points late in the frame until the Boom closed the quarter with seven consecutive points to climb within striking distance. In the second quarter, Maine held a double-digit lead for most of the period after Ron Harper Jr. scored 17 of his 36 points in the frame, helping the Celtics to a 19-point advantage (73-54) at halftime.

Trailing 84-66 with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter, the Boom gained momentum with a 14-2 run to storm back into the game, cutting their deficit to six points late in the frame. Despite a rally by the Celtics, the Boom trailed by seven (99-92) after Kyle Guy's 13-point performance in the quarter. The Boom silenced the crowd by starting the fourth quarter on a 15-6 run en route to their first lead of the game with 6:24 remaining in regulation. Noblesville extended its lead to seven points-their largest of the game-with 1:08 left on the clock. Maine forced four consecutive turnovers in the final minute to edge ahead by one, until Au'Diese Toney converted a tough layup to put the Boom back in front. The Celtics had two chances to seal the game but couldn't convert as the Boom escaped with the victory.

The two teams will meet again on Friday at the Portland Expo Building to close out the two-game series. Coverage will be available on NBAGLeague.com, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







