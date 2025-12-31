Legends Sign Trey Townsend, Waive Becht

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends today announced they have waived guard Matt Becht and signed forward Trey Townsend from the available player pool.

Townsend (6'6, 215), a four-year standout at Oakland University, earning 2024 Horizon League Player of the Year, Tournament MVP, and First Team All-League and Academic selection. He averaged 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game his senior year at Oakland, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, and minutes. The Michigan-native finished his college career at Arizona in 2024-25, where he averaged 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game.

This season, Townsend has appeared in 16 games with the Köping Stars (Sweden - Basketligan), posting averages of 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 32.9 minutes while shooting 47.4% from the field and 89.5% from the line.

Becht appeared in two games for Texas after being acquired from the Available Player Pool in December.

The Legends continue their road trip in Greensboro for a New Year's Eve rematch with the Swarm, tipping off Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. CT from Novant Health Fieldhouse.

