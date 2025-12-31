Swarm Closes Calendar Year with Home Sweep, Defeats Legends, 140-108

The Greensboro Swarm completed a home sweep against the Texas Legends on Wednesday at Novant Health Fieldhouse, capping the calendar year with a 140-108 victory.

With the result, the Swarm moved to 4-1 while the Legends moved to 1-4. Building off of Monday's 136-130 victory, Greensboro logged its second and seventh-highest points in a game, respectively. It has placed six of the franchise's top-10 scoring efforts

Jaylen Sims led the way for Greensboro, posting 27 points, five rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes. Fresh off a 20-point outing, Eric Dixon added 25 points off the bench Wednesday, headlining a 66-33 bench-point edge. Keyontae Johnson tallied 22 points, while Terrell Brown Jr. etched the franchise's sixth-ever triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

The Legends' starting unit led the way on Wednesday, with Miles Kelly and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl notching 25 and 22 points, respectively. After a 37-point effort on Monday, Dalano Banton was held to six points to pair with eight assists.

Greensboro carried a 40-36 advantage through the first quarter as it shot 57.7% to Texas' 55.6% clip. Returning to the starting lineup, Marcus Garrett generated five assists on the team's first seven field goals - while Josiah Allick came off the bench to post three putback layups. After a 17-point, 19-rebound effort Wednesday, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl drummed off 10 of the Legends' opening 14 points.

The Swarm led for the entire second quarter, holding a 70-63 advantage at the halftime horn after leading by as large as 14. Eric Dixon and Brandon Slater chimed in with a pair of threes in the frame - bolstering an 8-of-16 shot chart from distance, while Jordan Hall tallied 12 points in the period and 16 at the half.

Slater found 18 points on the night, headlined by four threes. In all, the Swarm converted on 18 triples, doing so off a 18-of-37 (48.6%) clip.

Texas tied action at 70 points two minutes into the second half, however, the Swarm stung back with a 27-12 run to push its margin to double digits - ultimately leading 102-89 to enter the fourth quarter.

Greensboro held its lead wire-to-wire in the fourth quarter, notching the home sweep.

Next, the Swarm embark on a five-game roadstand, beginning with matchups against the Grand Rapids Gold on Jan. 3 and 5 - the same team that eliminated Greensboro from the Winter Showcase Tournament. It returns home on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. ET against the Osceola Magic as it hosts Hornets Takeover Night.

