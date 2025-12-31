Osceola Magic Hold off Rip City Remix in Dramatic Ending

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Osceola Magic (4-1) ended its west coast road trip with a dramatic 129-126 win over the Rip City Remix (2-3) on Wednesday afternoon at Chiles Center. Magic forward Alex Morales scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.

Rip City forward Blake Hinson scored a team-high 33 points, and Sean Pedulla contributed 30 points of his own. The two combined for 10 of the Remix's 19 made three-pointers. Andrew Carr recorded a 21-point, 16-rebound double-double for the home team.

After jumping out to an early 30-24 first-quarter lead, the Magic played through a hard-fought second quarter from the Remix. The two teams each made five threes, with Osceola heading into the locker room leading 61-56, led by Reece Beekman with 10 points, four assists and two steals.

The Remix carried momentum into the fourth quarter after winning the third and led 90-89. The Magic, however, responded in force and built a 15-point lead with 2:03 left in the game. Carr would score nine points in the final minutes of the game to give Rip City a chance, but Justin Minaya hit two late free throws to ice the game and give the Magic their fourth-straight victory.

Up Next:

Osceola continues their road trip with back-to-back games against the Windy City Bulls on Friday, January 2 and Saturday, January 3 at Now Arena. Friday's game will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on the Raptors 905. The team will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 30 31 28 40 129

Remix 24 32 34 36 126

Game Notes:

Tonight marked the first time the Magic and the Remix played against each other since Rip City joined the NBA G League as the Trail Blazers' affiliate prior to the 2023-24 season.

Alex Morales recorded a career-high 26 points, beating his previous best 20-point game against Birmingham in 2023.

With three steals tonight, Reece Beekman took over the top spot in the NBA G League in total steals with 14.

Justin Minaya moved into the top 10 in total blocks (9) after recording four rejections against the Remix.

Beekman recorded his first 20-plus point game of the season.

The Magic extended their winning streak to four games, tied for the longest of the season.

In the NBA:

Orlando Magic two-way player Jamal Cain scored a season-high 11 points in Orlando's Wednesday afternoon game against the Indiana Pacers. It's the first double-digit game for Cain this season.

Holiday Jersey Auction:

The Osceola Magic are selling game-worn jerseys from the team's Holiday Party game played on Tuesday, December 16. All proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida. Available jerseys can be purchased at https://e.givesmart.com/events/MzD/.







