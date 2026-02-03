Osceola Magic Kick off Black History Month with Comeback Win over Lakers

Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (13-3) outlasted the South Bay Lakers (9-7) in a 137-133 shootout on Monday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Seven Magic players scored in double figures and three scored over 20 points to help Osceola extend their winning streak to five games.

Magic forward Alex Morales scored a team-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from behind the arc. Jarron Cumberland had a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double against his former team. Javonte Smart recorded his first double-double of the season with 21 points and a season-high 10 assists.

Kobe Bufkin dropped a game-high 36 points on 11-of-18 shooting and 7-of-12 from deep for South Bay. Arthur Kaluma dropped 23 points off the Lakers bench.

Both teams shot over 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range in a wild first half that saw seven lead changes. With 23 points, Bufkin's efficient shooting helped the Lakers jump out to a 69-59 lead heading into the locker room.

South Bay stayed hot throughout the third quarter, but the Magic played even better and shot 72 percent (18-25) from the field coming out of the locker room. Morales had nine points while Smart and Will Baker each scored eight points on a combined 6-of-6 from the floor. Osceola scored 46 points in the third to tie the game at 105-105, heading into the final frame.

Neither team led by more than three points in a back-and-forth fourth quarter. Lester Quiñones scored 12 points in the final 12 minutes of the game and had the most important moment with just over a minute left. After a R.J. Davis missed three, Quiñones found himself wide open in the corner and nailed the shot to put the Magic up for good.

Up Next:

The Magic host Youth Sports Night on Wednesday, February 4 against the Noblesville Boom. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Osceola Magic t-shirt, courtesy of Campus Customs. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and ESPN+. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"We just have a tough group both physically and mentally. It's really a luxury to have that. We're never out of the fight. I feel like as long as we lock in on what we're supposed to do, we'll be in every game. We've done a great job closing in the fourth quarter the last several weeks. Honestly, I'm not sure we deserved to win that game, but when it's tight down the stretch, we feel like we're going to win. First 43 minutes wasn't good enough, but we were still in position to go take it."

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 28 31 46 32 137

Lakers 31 38 36 28 133

In Case You Missed It:

The Osceola Magic are auctioning off game-issued Black History Month Celebration jerseys from now until February 7. Fans can go to https://e.givesmart.com/events/Nq9/ for a chance to purchase a jersey from their favorite Osceola Magic player. All proceeds go to the Black Empowerment & Community Council.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Publix for being the presenting sponsor for our Black History Month Celebration and providing tonight's giveaway!







NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.