Osceola Magic Celebrate Black History Month and Ranchers Night to Kick off February Home Games

Published on January 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Jan. 27, 2026) - Credential requests are open for the Osceola Magic's last three games of their six-game homestand before NBA All-Star break. The Magic are currently 10-3 and sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference.

For the first time in franchise history, the Osceola Magic will host the South Bay Lakers at Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, February 2. Osceola will host its annual Black History Month Celebration, presented by Publix. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Osceola Magic black history month inspired hat. Come join the Magic as they kick off Black History Month.

Youth Sports Night will be held on Wednesday, February 4 as the Magic host the Noblesville Boom. The first 1,000 fans will receive a special youth sports t-shirt courtesy of Campus Customs.

Come join the Magic as they honor the history of Osceola County with their annual Rancher Night, presented by 7 Brew, on Friday, February 6. The Magic look to celebrate and honor the men and women in the cattle industry that have helped Osceola County thrive for over a century!







