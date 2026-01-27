Stars Remain Perfect at Delta Center, Beat Warriors 126-113 in Wire-To-Wire Win

Published on January 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







The Salt Lake City Stars defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors 126-113 in a wire-to-wire victory on Monday night, returning to the win column and remaining a perfect 3-0 at Delta Center. The win moved Salt Lake City to 6-9 on the season and improved the Stars to 4-0 against Santa Cruz in the 2025-26 campaign.

Salt Lake City opened the game with an efficient offensive attack, building a 17-point lead at the 6:13 mark of the first quarter. The Stars continued to pour it on in the second quarter, pushing the advantage to as many as 24 points midway through the frame. Santa Cruz mounted a rally and trimmed the deficit, but Salt Lake City carried a 58-51 lead into halftime.

The Stars came out of the break with the same offensive intensity, extending the lead back to 17 points by the end of the third quarter. Salt Lake City maintained control throughout the fourth, never relinquishing the lead and securing the 13-point win.

Jazz two-way John Tonje led the Stars with 25 points (8-14 FGM, 4-4 FTM), marking the 11th time this season he has scored 20 or more points. Jazz two-way big man Oscar Tshiebwe continued his dominance on the glass, recording a game-high 16 rebounds (6 OR, 10 DR) while adding 17 points (7-10 FGM) to notch his 16th double-double of the season.

Five Stars finished in double figures. Along with Tonje and Tshiebwe, Matthew Cleveland added 19 points from the starting lineup. Off the bench, Sean East II scored 17 points and Cameron McGriff contributed 10.

Santa Cruz was led by Jack Clark, who scored 25 points, followed by Franco Miller Jr. with 21.

The Stars now hit the road for a doubleheader series against the South Bay Lakers. The opener is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29, at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. The game will stream on ESPN+ and Jazz+.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Tonje - 26 Tshiebwe - 16 Seabron - 9 .490 .325 .692 15-43-58

WARRIORS Clark - 25 Clark - 10 Kinsey - 9 .416 .277 .833 13-36-49







NBA G League Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.