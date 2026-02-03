Stars Fall to Clippers in a Heartbreaker in Final Seconds

Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The Salt Lake City Stars fell to the San Diego Clippers 140-139 on Monday night after a go-ahead three in the final seconds. The loss dropped the Stars to 6-12 on the season and gave San Diego a 2-1 edge in the season series during the 2025-26 campaign.

Salt Lake City and San Diego traded baskets early, with the Clippers taking a narrow 31-29 lead at the end of the first quarter. The offensive pace continued in the second frame, as the lead changed hands 10 times. San Diego maintained a slim advantage through the third quarter, fending off multiple Stars runs.

The Stars chipped away in the fourth, and a Dereon Seabron layup gave Salt Lake City its first lead of the second half at 127-126 with 5:50 remaining. Despite the late surge, the Clippers connected on a go-ahead three in the closing seconds to seal the one-point victory.

Second-year guard Max Abmas led the Stars with a game-high 26 points, knocking down a season-high seven three-pointers (7-11 3PM). Matthew Murrell paced the bench with a career-high 24 points (7-14 FGM, 5-10 3PM).

Six Stars scored in double figures. From the starting lineup, Abmas (26), Jazz two-way John Tonje (20) and Matthew Cleveland (20) all reached double digits. Off the bench, Murrell (24) and Seabron (19) provided a spark.

The Stars remain in West Valley City and will face the Clippers again to close out the doubleheader series. The rematch is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center. The game will stream on ESPN+ and Jazz+. Fans can find tickets HERE or on slcstars.com.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Abmas - 26 Tshiebwe - 17 East II - 9 .474 .457 .938 20-29-49

CLIPPERS Baldwin Jr./Freemantle - 26 Telfort -7 House - 12 .593 .405 .818 5-23-28







