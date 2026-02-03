South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game

Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - South Bay Lakers rookie guard RJ Davis has been selected to compete in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15, in Los Angeles.

Davis has appeared in 13 Tip-Off Tournament games (10 starts), averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 30.6 minutes. In 16 regular season games (12 starts), the 24-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 31.1 minutes.

Davis has scored in double figures on 23 occasions this season, including 15 games with 20 or more, three games with 30-plus and one 40-point performance, while recording two double-doubles and one triple-double. Davis posted a career-high 45 points versus Salt Lake City Jan. 31 and recorded South Bay's first triple-double of the season Jan. 29 versus Salt Lake City with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.







NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.