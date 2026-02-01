South Bay Lakers Defeat Salt Lake City, 146-104

Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers extended their season-long winning streak to four games with a 146-104 win over the Salt Lake City Stars Saturday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 9-6 in the regular season and 8-1 at home.

Six South Bay players scored in double figures, led by guard RJ Davis, who set a career high with 45 points (15-22 FG, 6-9 3FG, 4-4 FT) to go along with eight assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Center Kylor Kelley recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 12 points, 10 rebounds, a season-high six assists, six blocks and two steals. Guard Kobe Bufkin added 23 points and eight assists, forward Tevian Jones finished with 17 points, guard Augustas Marèiulionis scored 14 points, and forward Anton Watson contributed 13 points.

South Bay controlled the game from the opening tip, leading by 18 points at the end of the first quarter and 22 at halftime. The lead ballooned to a season-high 50 points in the second half, resulting in a 42-point victory, the largest of the season. South Bay set season highs in points (146), first-half points (73), field goals made (57), field goal percentage (62.6%), three-point percentage (51.5%) and assists (39), while tying a season high with 27 fast-break points.

Guard Dereon Seabron led Salt Lake City with 18 points, six assists and three rebounds. Forward Matthew Cleveland added 17 points and eight rebounds, forward Cameron McGriff scored 15 points, and Utah Jazz two-way forward John Tonje and guard Sean East II each recorded 12 points.

South Bay will travel to Osceola on Monday, Feb. 2 to take on the Magic for the first of three games on the road before returning home to host the San Diego Clippers at UCLA Health Training Center on Wednesday, Feb. 11.







