Charge Streak Snapped

Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge forward Tristan Enaruna

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (9-5) had their five-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Motor City Cruise (9-8) in a 114-104 defeat in front of 4,270 at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday night.

Tristan Enaruna led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-13 from the field with nine rebounds. Norchad Omier posted his 13th double-double in 14 regular season games, scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Killian Hayes had 23 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and two steals for Cleveland, who still took the season series between the teams, 2-1.

Motor City was paced by a quartet of 20+ point scorers in the win: Wendell Moore Jr. (26 points, six rebounds), Jaden Akins (23 points, six assists), Drew Peterson (21 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists), and Brice Williams (20 points).

The Charge hit the road for a pair of games at the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks) beginning on Monday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m.- Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

