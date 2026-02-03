Cleveland's Hayes & Omier Named to NBA G League Next Up Game

CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Charge G Killian Hayes and C Norchad Omier have both been chosen to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game at NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles. The game tips off from NBA Crossover at the LA Convention Center on Sunday, February 15 at 2:30 p.m. EST and can be seen live on the NBA Channel.

In 22 combined games over the tip-off tournament and regular season, Hayes is averaging 23.6 points on .460 shooting with 8.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 32.7 minutes per game. On January 7, Hayes set a new Charge franchise single game record with 18 assists in a game versus Mexico City. He has scored 20+ points in 10 of 13 regular season games played. Hayes was named NBA G League Player of the Week from games played December 19 - January 4, where the Charge went 4-0 during that stretch.

Omier has played in 26 combined games over the tip-off tournament and regular season, averaging 17.8 points on .603 shooting with 10.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steal in 28.8 minutes per game. Omier has posted double-doubles in 14 of the team's 15 regular season games played since the Showcase, scoring a career-high 32 points in the win over Memphis on January 30 and grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds in the win at College Park on February 2.

Four teams composed of Next Up G League players will compete in a mini-tournament consisting of three games that will each be played to a specific target score depending on the game. Hayes & Omier will compete together on Team Blue beginning in Game 2. The NBA Channel is available free on Roku, Samsung, Tubi, Pluto, Fire TV, Prime Video, Xumo, Fubo, Xfinity, DirecTV, and DISH.

