Patrick Baldwin Jr. Selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game

Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







The NBA and NBA G League announced today that San Diego Clippers forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been selected to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game. The NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, February 15th at 11:30 a.m. PT in Los Angeles and will air on the NBA Channel.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. will make his first appearance in the NBA G League Next Up Game.

In his second season with the San Diego Clippers, Baldwin Jr. is averaging 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 16 games. The 6-foot-11 forward has scored 20+ points in 14 games this season, including a career-high 36 points on January 10th against the Iowa Wolves. Baldwin Jr. has recorded two double doubles, including one in the team's win on January 31st against the College Park Skyhawks.







NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.