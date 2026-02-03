Patrick Baldwin Jr. Selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers News Release
The NBA and NBA G League announced today that San Diego Clippers forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been selected to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game. The NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, February 15th at 11:30 a.m. PT in Los Angeles and will air on the NBA Channel.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. will make his first appearance in the NBA G League Next Up Game.
In his second season with the San Diego Clippers, Baldwin Jr. is averaging 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 16 games. The 6-foot-11 forward has scored 20+ points in 14 games this season, including a career-high 36 points on January 10th against the Iowa Wolves. Baldwin Jr. has recorded two double doubles, including one in the team's win on January 31st against the College Park Skyhawks.
NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026
- Blake Hinson Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game Player Pool - Rip City Remix
- Jaden Akins and John Ukomadu to Represent Motor City Cruise During NBA G League All-Star Weekend - Motor City Cruise
- South Bay Guard RJ Davis Named NBA G League Player of the Week - South Bay Lakers
- Daishen Nix Selected to 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Dink Pate and Dillon Jones Selected to Participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Westchester Knicks
- Young Earns Selection to NBA G League All-Star Events - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Labissiere and Williams Named to NBA G League Next up Game - Capital City Go-Go
- Lawson, Martin to Participate in 2026 Next up Game - Raptors 905
- James Akinjo Named to NBA G League Next Up Game Roster - Grand Rapids Gold
- Thompson, McGlothan Set to Represent Boom at NBA All-Star 2026 - Noblesville Boom
- Jonas Aidoo Selected to NBA G League Next up Game Presented by AT&T - Greensboro Swarm
- Cleveland's Hayes & Omier Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Cleveland Charge
- Lester Quiñones Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Osceola Magic
- Alexander, Dickinson Selected to G League Next Up Game Presented by AT&T - Birmingham Squadron
- Damion Baugh Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game - Valley Suns
- Rocco Zikarsky Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Iowa Wolves
- Salt Lake City Stars Announce Sean East II Will Participate in 2026 NBA G League Next up Game - Salt Lake City Stars
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. Selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game - San Diego Clippers
- South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game - South Bay Lakers
- Warriors Open Five-Game Road Trip with 130-110 Loss to Oklahoma City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Birmingham Squadron Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Mlk Celebration - Birmingham Squadron
- Birmingham Squadron Partners with Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama to Raise Awareness and Support - Birmingham Squadron
- Yellow Jackets: Delaware Celebrates Mental Health Awareness on February 7 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stars Fall to Clippers in a Heartbreaker in Final Seconds - Salt Lake City Stars
- Osceola Magic Kick off Black History Month with Comeback Win over Lakers - Osceola Magic
- Cleveland Charge Best Skyhawks in First of Two-Game Series, 133-115 - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Goes on Franchise-Record 25-0 Run for Comeback Win over Grand Rapids - Long Island Nets
- Shorthanded Charge Win in College Park - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Clippers Stories
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. Selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game
- John Poulakidas Game Winner Powers the San Diego Clippers Past the Salt Lake City Stars
- San Diego Clippers Complete Two-Game Sweep with Rout of College Park Skyhawks
- Jaelen House's 27 Points and Jahmyl Telfort's Game-Saving Block Power San Diego Clippers Past the College Park Skyhawks
- San Diego Clippers Trade Derek Ogbeide