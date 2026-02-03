John Poulakidas Game Winner Powers the San Diego Clippers Past the Salt Lake City Stars

Salt Lake City, Utah - The San Diego Clippers (8-10), beat the Salt Lake City Stars (6-12), 140-139.

The first quarter was a tightly contested affair with four lead changes before the San Diego Clippers emerged with a narrow 31-29 advantage. Patrick Baldwin Jr., Zach Freemantle, and John Poulakidas combined for 21 points while the team caught fire shooting 62% from the field. The Clippers extended their advantage to six points by halftime behind Jaelen House's 10-point second quarter, taking a 76-70 lead into the break. Patrick Baldwin Jr. paced all scorers with 17 points, while John Poulakidas connected on four three-pointers. Jaelen House continued his hot shooting in the third quarter, pouring in 11 more points to reach 25 on the night as San Diego maintained a 112-106 cushion heading into the final period. The Stars rallied to claim their first lead of the second half midway through the fourth quarter, and the game remained deadlocked as the teams entered the final minute. With just seven seconds remaining, Oscar Tsiehbwe converted to put the Stars ahead by two. But the Clippers had one final answer as John Poulakidas drained a game-winning three-pointer, lifting the Clippers to a 140-139 victory and their third consecutive win.

The San Diego Clippers received balanced scoring across the roster in a game where they posted the third-highest point total in franchise history. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Zach Freemantle each poured in 26 points to lead the way, with Patrick Baldwin Jr. shooting 58% from the field while adding four rebounds, and Zach Freemantle converting at a blistering 73% clip. Off the bench, Jaelen House delivered another all-around performance with 25 points and a career-high 12 assists. John Poulakidas added 20 points on six three-pointers, including the game-winner. Hunter Sallis chipped in 13 points, while Cam Reddish contributed seven points in just his second appearance with the team. The Clippers' offensive efficiency was on full display in a back-and-forth contest that featured 20 lead changes. Every player on the roster found the scoring column as the team shot 59% from the field and 41% from three-point range while dominating the paint with 68 points.

For the Salt Lake City Stars, Max Abmas led the team with 26 points and made seven three pointers. Matthew Murrell had 24 points off the bench.

The San Diego Clippers will continue their road trip against the Salt Lake City Stars on February 4th.







