Wisconsin Herd to Honor Influential Black Leaders for Black History Month Celebration on February 21

Published on February 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host the Fourth Annual Black History Month Celebration Night on Saturday, February 21, with tip set for 7:00 p.m. CST at Oshkosh Arena. The Herd is celebrating Black History Month with specialty jerseys that showcase 13 influential Black leaders who have made huge impacts in U.S. History. In addition to Feb. 21, the Wisconsin Herd's award-winning platform will expand for one night to the Windy City Bulls on Feb. 11.

During the game on Saturday, February 21, the Herd will play in one-of-a-kind Black History Month jerseys with portraits of influential Black leaders featured on the jersey shell. In recognition of Black History Month's 100-year legacy, and America's 250th anniversary, the Wisconsin Herd and performance artist Patrick "Patcasso" Hunter present Threaded Chapters, a tribute to the pioneers and purpose-driven leaders whose stories are woven into the fabric of the nation. Inspired by the evolution of Black History Month, this year's custom-designed jerseys resemble living history books, with each thread and chapter honoring the 13 individuals. Through purpose-driven storytelling, design, and performance, Threaded Chapters recognizes both America's progress and its ongoing work in celebrating resilience, excellence, and unity in the pursuit of a country that continues striving to make the world better.

The 13 living and past legends will be introduced through the Wisconsin Herd's social media throughout February, leading up to the game. The living and past legends include NBA Pioneers (Charles "Chuck" Cooper, Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, and Earl Lloyd), Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Spencer Haywood, Shirley Chisholm, Jesse Jackson, C.T. Vivian, Wade Houston, RoccStar, Elisha "EJ" Williams and Benjamin Banneker. These jerseys can be bid on at https://herdbhm.givesmart.com from now until Feb. 28 at noon. Proceeds will benefit the Harold Lefty Williams DARE2DREAM Foundation which works to improve the quality of life for youth and young adults to strengthen our communities both domestically and globally.

At the Feb. 21 Herd game, Artist Patcasso and DJ Steady Rock will perform at halftime. Artist Patcasso will honor a living legend by taking a blank canvas and turning it into a work of art in minutes to a custom music track performed by DJ Steady Rock. Living legends or family members in attendance will be recognized for their accomplishments and the impact they have made during the game. To honor them, they will each receive a custom jersey with their name, number, and portrait on the jersey.







