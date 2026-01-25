Herd Falls to Noblesville Boom in Overtime Thriller

Published on January 24, 2026

Wisconsin Herd News Release







Oshkosh, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Noblesville Boom 117-115 in overtime.

Cormac Ryan led the Herd with 25 points, while Stephen Thompson Jr. added 24 points.

The top scorers for the Noblesville Boom were Cody Martin with 28 points and Gabe McGlothan with 25 points.

Wisconsin opened the first quarter on a 7-0 run powered by John Butler Jr. and Cormac Ryan. The Herd stayed hot with a fadeaway, but the Boom answered with a shot beyond the arc to pull within three. The Herd responded with another surge, pushing the lead to a 17point margin. Noblesville trimmed the deficit to 35-23, but Cormac Ryan buried another long ball in the final seconds as the Herd closed the first quarter up 38-25.

The Boom opened the second quarter with free throws to make it 38-28, but Stephen Thompson Jr. and John Butler Jr. knocked down a triple each to reestablish control. Noblesville responded with interior scoring to trim it to 50-40. Cormac Ryan connected from deep and then finished at the rim to expand the Herd's advantage to 14. The Herd closed the half with a dominant 72-54 edge at halftime. Cormac Ryan and Stephen Thompson Jr. paced the Herd with 20 points each in the first half.

The Herd hit first in the third quarter with a Jeremiah Tilmon free throw to extend the lead. The Boom drained a transition three and a series of free throws to pull within 14. Noblesville chipped the lead to 81-69. Cam Martin and Victor Oladipo combined for seven to regain the Herd's 15-point lead. The Boom crawled within ten, and the quarter ended with Wisconsin's lead trimmed to 90-80.

Noblesville opened the fourth with a pair of buckets, pulling within double digits. The Boom continued the comeback with a 17-6 run to make it a one-point game midway through the fourth. A deep three gave Noblesville its first lead of the game 101-99, but Wisconsin answered with a Cam Martin jumper to regain the edge 106-103. In the final minute, the Herd trailed 110-105 until Stephen Thompson Jr. converted a layup, and Victor Oladipo buried three free throws to tie the game at 110-110 and force overtime.

The target score for the overtime period was set to 117. Cormac Ryan secured the first basket of overtime to put the Herd ahead. Noblesville answered with the next six points to put them one point away from the target score. Cormac Ryan knocked down a three, but the Boom responded with a free throw on the next play to secure the 117-115 win.

The Herd will hit the road to take on the Capital City Go-Go in a back-to-back series with the first game on Friday, Jan. 30, with tip set for 1:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32 and the NBA App.

