Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Osceola Magic: January 24, 2026

The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Windy City Bulls at 7:00PM ET at the Westchester County Center. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs OSC:

Kissimmee, FL (1/30/25) - The Westchester Knicks struggle to keep up with the Osceola Magic offense in fourth quarter, fall 111-119. A tightly contested matchup that saw 14 lead changes and 8 ties; T.J. Warren recorded a game-high 33 points and 7 assists.Moses Brown dominated the boards once again, posting career-highs with 25 rebounds and 12 offensive rebounds, to go along with 19 points. Chuma Okeke added a doubledouble of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Westchester held an 87-85 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Magic were able to take advantage of a 12-2 run early in the fourth to grab their biggest lead of the game (16) and take full control of the game.Ethan Thompson led the Magic with 23 points. Javonte Smart was the second leading scorer off the bench, added 20 points (10 in the fourth quarter) and 6 assists. Mac McClung had a strong performance with a near triple double of 18 points, 12 rebounds,and 7 assists.

Last Game Played:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (5-9), secured their fifth win of the season with a wire-to-wire 114-104 victory over the Windy City Bulls. The Friday night matchup delivered a full cast of NBA-level talent on both sides that energized another sell-out crowd at the Westchester County Center.

Windy City was led by Mac McClung, who posted a team-high 25 points and three assists, while former New York Knick Kevin Knox added 21 points and seven rebounds. Westchester would have all three two-way players available, including recent signing Dillon Jones. Jones made an immediate impact in his debut, finishing with seven points, six assists, and 13 rebounds.

Westchester also received support from the New York Knicks, with Pacôme Dadiet, Mohamed Diawara, and Ariel Hukporti all on assignment. The group set the tone early, sparking a 21-8 start behind strong first-quarter performances from Dadiet (15 points) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (10 points). Westchester closed the period with a commanding 44-25 lead, shooting 66.7- percent from the field and 57.- percent from downtown. Westchester maintained its aggressive pace in the second quarter, continuing to push in transition and connect from deep. Meanwhile, Windy City struggled to find rhythm from beyond the arc, shooting just 16.7-percent (1-6) from three in the frame and 34.4-percent (11-32) overall. The Knicks built their largest lead of 26 and entered halftime ahead 71-53, falling just three points shy of their season-high for points in a half.

Windy City opened the third quarter with a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 71-65, but Westchester quickly responded with a surge of their own. The second half turned into a series of trading runs, with the Bulls repeatedly trimming the margin and the Knicks answering with timely buckets. Windy City pulled within four at 101-97, but Westchester held firm and never relinquished control.

Pacôme Dadiet led all scorers with 26 points, adding six rebounds and four made threes. Kevin McCullar Jr. delivered a near triple-double with 23 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Bryson Warren continued his hot shooting, knocking down six threes on his way to 20 points, while Ariel Hukporti added 18 points and seven rebounds on 80 percent shooting. Westchester finished the night shooting 49.4-percent from the field and dominating the glass with a 56-37 rebounding advantage.

Next Opponent: Jan. 29 vs. Osceola Magic at the Westchester County Center







