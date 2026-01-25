Eight in Double Figures Lead South Bay Past Mexico City

Published on January 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Mexico City Capitanes 125-95 Saturday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 6-6 in the regular season and 5-1 at home.

Eight South Bay players scored in double figures, tied for a season high (Dec. 21 vs. Wisconsin). Rookie forward Arthur Kaluma led the way with 25 points (9-10 FG, 6-7 3FG), while rookie guard Luke Goode added 23 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 3FG), both setting career highs. Center Kylor Kelley posted 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for his seventh double-double of the season, and guard RJ Davis recorded 10 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, becoming the first South Bay player this season with double-digit assists. Guard Tevian Jones scored 15 points, forward Anton Watson added 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block, Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Chris Mañon finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block, and guard Augustas Marčiulionis tallied 13 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals.

South Bay's defense flexed its muscles, holding Mexico City to 95 points, tied for the lowest total allowed this season (Nov. 21 vs. Santa Cruz). The Capitanes scored 42 points on 34.9 percent shooting in the first half, both season lows for an opponent in a half.

Four Mexico City players scored in double figures, led by guard Boo Buie III, who finished with 22 points, six assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block. Forward Jordan Minor and guard Wade Taylor IV each recorded 12 points off the bench, while forward James Bouknight added 11 points.

South Bay will host the College Park Skyhawks at UCLA Health Training Center on Tuesday, Jan. 27.







NBA G League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.