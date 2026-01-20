South Bay Lakers Acquire Forward Zach Hicks
Published on January 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired forward Zach Hicks from the NBA G League Player Pool. In a related move, the team has waived center Cheikh Mbacke Diong.
Hicks (6'8", 200) recently began his professional career in Spain, appearing in 14 games for UCAM Murcia. The 22-year-old played four collegiate seasons at Penn State (2023-25) and Temple (2021-23). As a senior with the Nittany Lions, Hicks appeared in 31 games (all starts), averaging a career-high 11.6 points on 41.3% shooting from three-point range while adding 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes.
Hicks will wear jersey No. 16 for South Bay.
