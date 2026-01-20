South Bay Lakers Acquire Forward Zach Hicks

Published on January 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired forward Zach Hicks from the NBA G League Player Pool. In a related move, the team has waived center Cheikh Mbacke Diong.

Hicks (6'8", 200) recently began his professional career in Spain, appearing in 14 games for UCAM Murcia. The 22-year-old played four collegiate seasons at Penn State (2023-25) and Temple (2021-23). As a senior with the Nittany Lions, Hicks appeared in 31 games (all starts), averaging a career-high 11.6 points on 41.3% shooting from three-point range while adding 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes.

Hicks will wear jersey No. 16 for South Bay.







NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.