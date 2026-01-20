Salt Lake City Stars Add Returning Players Seabron and Bamba

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have added guard Dereon Seabron and center Mo Bamba to the active roster. In corresponding moves, the Stars have waived Hank Morgan and Kenan Blackshear.

Seabron (6-5, 180, NC State) returns to Salt Lake City after spending the 2024-25 season with the Stars. The organization holds Seabron's returning player rights and has activated him as he rejoins the team. He returns to the Stars following a stint with Beijing BeiKong of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he appeared in 10 games (three starts), averaging 6.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 13.5 minutes per game.

Prior to his time overseas, Seabron appeared in 30 games (15 starts) for Salt Lake City last season after being acquired in a trade with the Motor City Cruise, averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.0 steal in 31.2 minutes per contest. Before joining the Stars, Seabron played 16 games (five starts) with Motor City, averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. Seabron went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans and their G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, spending two seasons with the organization before later signing with the Detroit Pistons and being allocated to Motor City.

A native of Woodstock, Va., Seabron played three collegiate seasons at NC State, redshirting his first year before competing during the 2020-22 seasons. He averaged 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals as a sophomore, earning ACC Most Improved Player honors and All-ACC Second Team recognition.

Bamba (7-0, 231, Texas) returns to the Stars after being called up by the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 29, 2025. Prior to his call-up, he appeared in 15 games (12 starts) for Salt Lake City this season, averaging 16.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 1.7 assists in 29.3 minutes per contest. Bamba scored in double figures 13 times, surpassed 20 points on seven occasions and recorded 10 double-doubles.

The Harlem, N.Y., native played a key role in the Stars' Winter Showcase Championship run, including a 17-point performance (5-7 FGM, 2-3 3PM) with a game-high 12 rebounds (2 OR, 10 DR) in the 137-112 championship win over Raptors 905. Bamba earned his eighth NBA season with the call-up to Toronto after being selected sixth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2018 NBA Draft. He appeared in 266 games (81 starts) over five seasons with Orlando, averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks, and has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, L.A. Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Morgan (6-5, 200, Hamilton College) was signed after being discovered in the Stars open tryouts prior to the season and appeared in 15 games for the team. Blackshear (6-6, 215, Nevada) was acquired from the available player pool on Jan. 13 and made his G League debut with the Stars on Jan. 15.

Bamba will wear No. 11 for the Stars. Seabron will wear No. 2.







