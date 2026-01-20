Hustle Tip-Off Road Trip with Loss to Rip City

Published on January 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (1-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, tipped off a four-game road trip with a 108-105 defeat to the Rip City Remix (7-5) at Chiles Center in Portland.

Tyler Burton paced Memphis scoring 23 points. DeJon Jarreau tallied 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists off the bench. Evan Gilyard totaled 17 points and six assists. Nate Hinton contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. Lawson Lovering registered 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

Sean Pedulla led Rip City with 33 points, five rebounds and five assists. Andrew Carr and Blake Hinson scored 21 points each. Kalib Boone added 17 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

After a tightly contested game through three quarters, the Remix opened the final frame on a 10-0 run to take a double-digit lead. Memphis fought back to tie the game at 100 with 1:19 remaining. Rip City responded with an 8-5 run to take a three-point lead with 4.7 seconds remaining. Hinton's game-tying 3-point attempt rimmed out as the Remix held on for the win.

Memphis scored 44 points in the paint and 24 second chance points. Rip City scored 25 points off turnovers. The game featured 25 lead changes and seven ties.

The two teams will complete the back-to-back set in Portland tomorrow, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. CT. at Chiles Center.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.