Charge Roll in Grand Rapids

Published on January 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge forward Chris Livingston

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Charge (6-4) led wire-to-wire in a 125-105 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold (5-8) on Tuesday night. The victory gives Cleveland a 3-1 edge in the season series between the two teams.

All 11 active Charge players tonight got in the scoring column, with the Cleveland bench outscoring the host reserves, 58-16. Tristan Enaruna had a team-high 20 points with three steals. Norchad Omier had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks.

Luke Travers had an all-around effort of 13 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals for the Charge. Killian Hayes scored 14 points and dished five assists, while Chris Livingston added 12 points and five boards. Warith Alatishe scored a season-high 10 points with three steals off the bench.

The Charge next begin a two-game set at the Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans) on Thursday, January 22 at 8:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

