Wisconsin Herd to Host Annual School Day Game Presented by BMO to Promote Dental Hygiene

Published on January 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will partner with BMO to host the Herd's eighth annual School Day Game on Thursday, January 22, at 11:30 a.m. CST. The School Day Game is centered around teaching the importance of dental hygiene for students of all ages.

More than 3,700 students from schools across Wisconsin will be in attendance. Students will be provided a co-branded Herd and BMO lunchbox as well as a dental hygiene activity booklet to teach kids how to properly care for their oral health.

"BMO's commitment to giving is inspired by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and we're proud to partner with the Wisconsin Herd to make a positive impact," said Tina DeGustino, Retail Regional President, Northern States, BMO. "Together, we're helping thousands of students learn healthy habits that strengthen our communities for the future."

Tri-County Dental will share a halftime presentation on dental hygiene during the School Day Game for all students in attendance.

During the game, there will be a teacher free-throw contest, dance-off, and plenty of Herd-themed giveaways. Winning teachers will receive a financial donation from BMO to benefit their respective schools.







NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.