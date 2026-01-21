Vipers Improve to 6-0 at Home

Published on January 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (7-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the South Bay Lakers (5-5) 126-119 on Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

The entire first half of the game was filled with lead exchanges and ties. After nine lead changes and seven ties, the Vipers were finally able to pull away by one point and a score of 62-61.

During the second half of the game the intensity continued. In the third quarter alone, there were eight lead changes and two ties. As the quarter concluded, the home team had a slight 98-97 edge over the visiting team.

South Bay opened the fourth quarter by hitting a three-point shot, but RGV then scored six straight points and gained a 104-100 edge. The Lakers then came from behind and clipped its deficit down to 106-105, but South Bay was just getting started as the team then hit an 8-0 run and gained a 113-106 edge. RGV then got hot and began a 10-0 run of its own which gave the team the upper hand with a score of 116-113. The Lakers then tied the competition at 116-116. Shortly after, South Bay attacked, but not for long as the home team once again came from behind to tie the game 119-119. RGV used the tie as fuel and held the Lakers to scoring zero points while the Vipers scored seven straight points in the final minute of the game which gave the Vipers a 126-119 victory.

Houston Rockets two-way, Tristen Newton, led the Vipers with 32 points. Daishen Nix finished the night with 21 points. Tyler Smith, Cameron Matthews and Houston Rockets two-way, Isaiah Crawford, had 17 points each.

Augustus Marciulionis led the Lakers with 24 points followed by Arthur Kaluma with 17 points and Zach Hicks had 15 points.

The action continues on Thursday, Jan. 22 against the Rip City Remix at Bert Ogden Arena with tip-off set at 7:00 p.m. CST. The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a free toon squad blanket presented by DHR and LSNB. To purchase tickets visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.