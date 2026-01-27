Tristen Newton Selected to 2026 NBA Castrol Rising Stars Game
Published on January 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The NBA announced today that Houston Rockets Two-Way player Tristen Newton has been selected to play in the 2026 NBA Castrol Rising Stars game on Friday, Feb. 13 at 8:00 p.m. CST at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California during the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.
The Castrol Rising Stars game is an annual showcase that features a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. The player pool features 21 NBA rookie and sophomore standouts, plus seven NBA G League players. Newton will form part of the G League players team which will be coached by Austin Rivers. The remaining three teams will be comprised of NBA players and will be coached by Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.
On Jan. 3, 2026, the Rockets signed Newton to a two-way contract. He has played for the Vipers in 11 regular season games and is averaging 25.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.
