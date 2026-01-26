Legends-Remix Postponed
Legends-Remix Postponed

Published on January 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League) News Release


NEW YORK - The NBA G League game scheduled for this evening between the Texas Legends and Rip City Remix at Chiles Center has been postponed due to weather-related travel delays that prevented teams from arriving in Portland.

The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. ET at Chiles Center.

