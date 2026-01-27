Jaylon Tyson Selected to Participate in 2026 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles

CLEVELAND - The NBA announced tonight that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson has been selected to participate in the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Tyson becomes one of 24 Cavaliers players chosen to compete in Rising Stars since its inception in 1994. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games spotlighting the league's top rookies and second-year standouts, will air live on Friday, Feb. 13, from the Los Angeles Clippers' Intuit Dome at 9 p.m. ET.

This season, Tyson, the 20th overall pick by Cleveland in the 2024 NBA Draft, is averaging career highs in points (13.7), field goal percentage (.513), three-point percentage (.462, fifth-best in NBA), rebounds (5.5), assists (2.2), steals (0.93), blocks (0.45) and minutes (27.8), while also scoring in double figures in 29 outings, including a career-best eight straight games twice (Nov. 30-Dec. 17 and Jan. 10-24). Tyson's scoring average is 10.1 points higher than last season (3.6 ppg in 2024-25), the second-best scoring improvement in the NBA this season (min. 40 games played this season and 10 games last season). Among rookie and sophomore players, he is one of only nine players averaging at least 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds, and the only one among that group shooting at least .450 from beyond the arc. Tyson is also one of only two rookie and sophomore players to score at least 39 points in a game this season (Cooper Flagg).

The 6-6 guard has recorded a career-high five double-doubles and has made the fourth-most three-pointers among any player selected in the 2024 NBA Draft (86 3FG). Additionally, Tyson's .462 clip from three-point range is the second-highest among players eligible for the Rising Stars Game (Cam Spencer, .464 3FG%) and currently the fifth-best three-point percentage in a season in Cavaliers history behind Steve Kerr (.507 3FG% in 1989-90), Mark Price (.486 3FG% in 1987-88), Kyle Korver (.485 3FG% in 2016-17) and Daniel Gibson (.477 3FG% in 2009-10).

In the month of December, Tyson played in 14 games and averaged 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting a combined .553 (89-161) from the field and .444 (24-54) from three. From Dec. 1-5, he became just the third Cavs player ever to shoot at least .725 from the field over a three-game span on 37 or more attempts, joining LeBron James and Mark Price. At Houston on Dec. 27, Tyson tallied 23 points and a career-high 15 rebounds (including eight offensive). In Cleveland's win at Philadelphia on Jan. 16, Tyson posted a career-high 39 points on an efficient 13-17 shooting from the field (7-9 3FG) and 6-6 from the foul line. That night, Tyson became just the third Cavs player ever to score at least 39 points on 17 or fewer field goal attempts, joining Kevin Love (Feb. 6, 2017) and Roy Hinson (Jan. 28, 1986).

The selected Rising Star players will be drafted onto three teams on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, Peacock), with a fourth team comprised of NBA G League players. Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady will serve as honorary coaches for the Castrol Rising Stars mini-tournament, and Austin Rivers will coach the G League Rising Stars team.







