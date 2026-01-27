Iowa Wolves Deliver 136-129 Win over Rio Grande Valley Vipers

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves delivered a 136-129 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday night in Des Moines. This was the second-straight win for the Wolves (9-6) on home court.

Jules Bernard led the Wolves with 33 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. This marks the seventh time he has led Iowa in points during the regular season.

Rocco Zikarsky also tallied a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds, including 10 on the defensive end of the court. Jalen Crutcher added 26 points.

The Wolves out-rebounded the Vipers 48-41, but the Vipers out-scored the Wolves 72-68 in the paint. The game got off to a hot start, with 77 combined points scored in the first quarter. The Wolves and Vipers then swapped high-scoring second and third quarters, with the Wolves staving off a comeback from the Vipers in the fourth.

JD Davison led Rio Grande Valley (9-6) with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Tristen Newton added 30 points, six assists, and four rebounds in his return to Casey's Center.

The Wolves are back in action tomorrow night, hosting the Mexico City Capitanes for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off to round out the five-game homestand.







