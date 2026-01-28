Iowa Wolves Rally to Stun Western Conference-Leading Mexico City Capitanes 113-104

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Western Conference-leading Mexico City Capitanes 113-104 on Tuesday night at Casey's Center.

Alize Johnson led the Wolves (10-6) with 26 points and 12 rebounds. This was Johnson's ninth double-double of the regular season. Jules Bernard recorded 23 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

Minnesota two-way players Enrique Freeman and Rocco Zikarsky both tallied double-doubles on the night. Freeman recorded 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, while Zikarsky recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocked shots.

The Capitanes (12-5) took an early lead, but the Wolves answered with a strong second quarter. There were 13 lead changes and 10 ties throughout the contest. The Wolves out-rebounded the Capitanes 51-50 and out-scored them 60-50 in the paint tonight.

Wade Taylor IV led the Capitanes with 21 points and five assists. Boo Buie III added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Andersson Garcia recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wolves are on the road for three games before returning home to Des Moines to host the Maine Celtics on Saturday, February 7, and the Austin Spurs for a back-to-back set on Tuesday, February 10, and Wednesday, February 11.







