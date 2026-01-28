Cavaliers Sign Tristan Enaruna to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Tristan Enaruna to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In a corresponding move, the team waived forward Chris Livingston.

Enaruna (6-8, 220) has appeared in 23 games (all starts) this season for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers' exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.8 minutes. He has scored 20+ points in 13 games, reaching his G League career-high twice with 29 points on both January 7th, 2026, at Mexico City and November 18th, 2025, at Sioux Falls. Enaruna has also scored in double figures 21 times this season for the Charge. During the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 46 games (21 starts) for the G League Maine Celtics, averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 27.4 minutes per contest.

The Netherlands native went undrafted following his senior season at Cleveland State (2022-24), where in 35 games (all starts), he averaged 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.2 minutes. Enaruna also played collegiately at Iowa State (2021-22) and Kansas (2019-21) before transferring to CSU.

Livingston appeared in three games this season for the Cavaliers and 16 games (one start) for the Cleveland Charge. Livingston was signed as a two-way player with the Cavaliers on November 4.

Cleveland's roster now sits at 17 players, including three Two-Ways. Enaruna will wear #21 for the Cavaliers.







